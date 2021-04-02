UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

