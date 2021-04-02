UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACKIU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth $5,914,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth about $5,667,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,255,000.

ACKIU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

