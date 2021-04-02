UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.69 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

XPeng stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

