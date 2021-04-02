UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUNEU. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

DUNEU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

