UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $663.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.