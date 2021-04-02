UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000.

OTCMKTS:SVSVU opened at $10.63 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

