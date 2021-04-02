UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

