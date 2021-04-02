UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 77,200 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

