UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at $8,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 524,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth about $5,003,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

