UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDMXU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDMXU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

