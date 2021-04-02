UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.