UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 21,200 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

