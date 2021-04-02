UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $99.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

