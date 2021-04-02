UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

