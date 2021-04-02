UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 27,076 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,076 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.