UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 29,718 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.20% of TPI Composites worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $57.26 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

