UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 35,682 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

