UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSIAU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,080,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,810,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,067,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,477,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,486,000.

Shares of TSIAU opened at $11.57 on Friday. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

