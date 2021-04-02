UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCUU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth $101,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $52,075,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $23,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $9,100,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $6,825,000.

AGCUU opened at $12.61 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

