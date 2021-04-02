UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 228,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWACU opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

