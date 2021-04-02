UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.11% of Canada Goose as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,229,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

