UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.