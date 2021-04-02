UChain (UCN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One UChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market capitalization of $136,793.52 and $8,979.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 186.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About UChain

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

