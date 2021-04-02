UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco increased its position in UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. UGI has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

