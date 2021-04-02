UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:UGI opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. UGI has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
