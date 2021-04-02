UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 838,366,649 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

