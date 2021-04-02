Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,054.85

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,054.85 ($26.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,092 ($27.33). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,082 ($27.20), with a volume of 87,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,987.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,054.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

