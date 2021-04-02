UMA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.46 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $40.46 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $25.52 or 0.00042915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 101,926,115 coins and its circulating supply is 59,915,025 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

