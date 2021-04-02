UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 281,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,207. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

