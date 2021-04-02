Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,166.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNBLF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

