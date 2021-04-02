Unibright Price Up 52% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $216.21 million and $4.82 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,438.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.