UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $146,827.97

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $146,827.97 and $749.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

