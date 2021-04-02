Unido EP (UDO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $663,033.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $663,033.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,758,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

