Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $27.03 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and $12.78 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.03 or 0.00045256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00263785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.34 or 0.03302575 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

