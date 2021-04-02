Unification Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market cap of $1.85 million and $24,436.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,438.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

