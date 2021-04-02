Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $15.33 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $29.36 or 0.00049042 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $15.33 billion and approximately $544.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,068,952 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

