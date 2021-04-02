Uniswap (UNI) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $16.57 billion and approximately $664.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $31.74 or 0.00053264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,080,961 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.