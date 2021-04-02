United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post $268.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.20 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

