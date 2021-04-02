United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $75.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

