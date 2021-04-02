United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $123.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.