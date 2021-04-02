United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 768 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $191,203,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

