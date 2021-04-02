United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 9,870 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

