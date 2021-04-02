United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.00% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,907,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,406 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.