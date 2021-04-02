United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 230,062 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

