United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $678.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $663.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

