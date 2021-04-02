United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,850 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

