United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,612 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

