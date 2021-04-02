United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.50. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

