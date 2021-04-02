United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.50. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $288.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.