United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

