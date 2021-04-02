United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

TROW opened at $173.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

