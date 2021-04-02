United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average of $465.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

